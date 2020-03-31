MISSOURI, USA — Missouri has more than 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday afternoon.

According to the new numbers published on the department's website, the state has 1327 cases, and St. Louis County has 492. On Monday, St. Louis County had 366 confirmed cases.

The state's count for the city of St. Louis(136) is 14 cases short of what the city reported Monday evening(150).

The Tuesday afternoon numbers from the health department also included a new death in St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Department of Health says it was notified late Monday night of a third death in the county, a woman in her 50s. While the agency did not publicly identify the woman, 5 On Your Side previously identified her as Juanita Graham, a former preschool teacher in the Webster Groves School District.

The age breakdown of the cases reported by the health department are as follows:

Under 20 43

20-24 124

25-29 88

30-34 82

35-39 88

40-44 98

45-49 119

50-54 141

55-59 147

60-64 125

65-69 87

70-74 74

75-79 40

80+ 71

You can see the county by county breakdown with our interactive map.

