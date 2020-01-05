More than 30 COVID-19 deaths in Metro East have been in nursing homes

Ten nursing home or long-term care facilities in the Metro East have experienced outbreaks

ILLINOIS, USA — More than one-third of the Metro East's 78 COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents, data from state and local health departments shows.

Ten Metro East nursing or long-term care centers have reached outbreak status, which is defined as a facility with two or more residents or staff members who have tested positive or shown symptoms of COVID-19. Thirty-three of the cases at those facilities have resulted in death.

St. Clair County

Samantha Bierman, the emergency response coordinator of the St. Clair County Health Department, said St. Clair County has six facilities with outbreaks. During Thursday's daily briefing on the St. Clair County EMA Facebook page, she said the facility with the most cases is Four Fountains in Belleville, which has 51 cases and 6 deaths.

The numbers for each facility in St. Clair County as of April 30 were:

BRIA Health Services in Belleville: 12 cases, two deaths

The Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon: two cases, no deaths

Four Fountains in Belleville: 51 cases, six deaths

Memorial Care Center in Belleville: 43 cases, five deaths

St. Paul's Home in Belleville: five cases, no deaths

Lebanon Care Center: 21 cases, two deaths

Madison County

All 10 of the COVID-19 deaths in Madison County that have been reported by the state are from the same nursing home, Edwardsville Care Center. The facilities with outbreaks in Madison County are:

Edwardsville Care Center: 47 cases, 10 deaths

Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon: four cases, no deaths

Monroe County

Just one facility has an outbreak in Monroe County, but it accounts for eight of the 10 COVID-19 deaths: Garden Place Independent & Assisted Living. The facility had 29 cases and eight deaths as of April 30.

Clinton County

In Clinton County, one nursing home has an outbreak, Carlyle Healthcare. The facility learned of the outbreak on Wednesday. A news release from the health department said all staff members at the facility have been tested, and any employee who tested positive has been quarantined. The release did not say how many employees or residents tested positive, but the state reported 15 cases at the facility.

As of April 30, the Metro East has 1,286 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths.