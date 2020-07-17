Popular St. Charles bar temporarily closes due to coronavirus concerns

The bar didn’t say when it expects to reopen

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A popular St. Charles bar has temporarily closed its doors due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Mr. Thirsty’s Bar & Grill made the announcement on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The bar said it would be temporarily closing due to “the high spike in COVID-19.”

Several other area bars and restaurants have also decided to close their doors due employees testing positive for the virus. The temporary closures include Ted Drewes, Elaia, Olio, Nixta, the Benevolent King, Rehab Saint Louis, Balkan Treat Box and more.

Some businesses that temporarily closed due to positive cases have since reopened including Billy G's and Fitz's Root Beer.