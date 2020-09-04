MISSOURI, USA — There will be no more high school sports in Missouri this spring.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced the cancellation of all remaining spring post-season events for the 2019-2020 school year on Thursday.

The announcement came after Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced public and charter schools in the state would remain closed through the remainder of the school year.

"The biggest impact of this decision will be felt by the seniors, many of whom have exhausted their eligibility without taking the field, court or course," MSHSAA said in a statement.

"This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators throughout the state," MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said in a statement. "We thank all of the particpants, the coaches/directors/advisors. the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion and effort to these events."

