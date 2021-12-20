NAACP St. Louis County offers free rapid COVID testing before holiday gatherings

They're offering tests for the first 100 people to show up to the Northwoods, Missouri, office on Tuesday between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — At the NAACP St. Louis County Offices, they're offering free, rapid testing for the first 100 people to show up.

With COVID cases on the rise with the delta and omicron variants spreading faster every day, it's an extra step you can take to keep yourself and your family safe during the holidays.

"You want to go to grandmother's house with a negative COVID-19 test," NAACP St. Louis County President John Bowman said.

Bowman said the best present you can give your family members this holiday season is a negative COVID-19 test.

"All your love, hugs and kisses will only be just that and nothing that will challenge their health in any other way," Bowman said.

He's teaming up with the Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers and Quantum Laboratory to provide rapid COVID testing for the first 100 people who show up to their North Oaks Plaza office on Tuesday.

"Wear your mask, come in get your temperature tested. We will have medical professionals here to provide that service from Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers," Bowman said.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It only takes 15 minutes to get your results.

Bowman's goal is to provide better access to underserved areas in need of COVID services.

"In this community, we are still at a lower level of testing and getting the shots as we should be at this point, and so we're going to stay steadfast and make sure we provide this service to those in need and those in underserved communities," Bowman said.

As people travel for the holidays, President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends getting a test as close to your visit with family as possible.

"You can go the extra mile and get tested before you have a family gathering or group get tested the day before or the day of getting together," Fauci said.

The CDC says vaccines, masking, social distancing, washing your hands and getting a test are still the best practices to avoid spreading the virus.

"Vaccinated and boosted people when the family members are vaccinated should feel very comfortable in getting together and enjoying a holiday meal or a holiday get together," Fauci said.

Along with the testing site they're holding here tomorrow, the NAACP of St. Louis County has partnered with the rideshare app Lyft to offer free rides to your vaccination appointment.