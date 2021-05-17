Do I need a mask around children too young to be vaccinated?

St. Louis pediatricians say yes to masking around unvaccinated people, including children

ST. LOUIS — CDC guidance said vaccinated people can go maskless around each other, so where does this leave children too young to get a shot?

Dr. Kristen Bruno is a pediatrician with Washington University at Purely Pediatrics. Her clinic is at Children's Specialty Care Center.

"There are still things we want to protect kids from. I don't want to take the chance," she said.

Dr. Bruno tells 5 On Your Side there is such a randomness to COVID infections that she isn't willing to risk her patients or her family for the sake of ditching her mask.

"I'll tell you for my 9-year-old we will not be stopping wearing a mask," Dr. Bruno tells 5 On Your Side, "because she can't be vaccinated and she's a healthy kid."

With summer fast approaching, will activities like camp, sports games and other gatherings be safe for kids? Dr. Bruno says yes.

"I am a parent and I look at the data," she said. "I look at the evidence and my kids health. Last summer I did send my kids to camps, but they were wearing masks. I felt they were distancing and they had precautions in place. So if you are doing those things then yeah, your kids can go to summer camp, they can go to school, they can go to daycare."

Cardinal Glennon's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marya Strand seconded up Dr. Bruno's advice.