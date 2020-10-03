ST. LOUIS — New City School is closed Tuesday as a parent undergoes testing for coronavirus.

Alexis Wright, head of school for the Central West End private school, announced the closure in a statement to parents Monday.

A parent was tested for COVID-19, but has not yet received a diagnosis, Wright said. No one from the family was in school on Monday.

"While we await the results, and out of an excess of caution and concern for public health, we are closing school on Tuesday, March 10," Wright wrote.

The school has about 320 students and caters to pre-K and grades K-6, according to school ranking site Niche.

The school has been in contact with state and county and city health departments and is following their guidance.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis, said the family is under quarantine.

"While we await the test results, and out of an abundance of caution for the public’s health, I have ordered the entire family to self-quarantine at their home, and will be monitoring their compliance," Echols said.

Wright said the school would provide an update as soon as there is one or by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"We know this is a very difficult situation for all families but trust that you will understand we are taking every precaution to ensure we do not put people at unnecessary risk," Wright said.

New City is a polling place and will carry on with plans to host voting for the presidential primary on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The voting area will be held in the dining hall, which is cleaned nightly and has been isolated from the rest of the school.

The hall will be cleaned thoroughly again after voting has ended, Wright said.

