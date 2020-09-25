New COVID-19 guidance for long-term care facilities in Missouri would allow some in-person visits

A press release from the health department said the guidance is a suggestion, and facilities "will ultimately make the decision as to whether or not to adopt" it

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Revised coronavirus guidance for long-term care facilities from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services suggests allowing in-person visits under certain circumstances.

The new guidance, which was released Tuesday, said all facilities could allow outdoor visits, and facilities that have gone 14 days without a newly confirmed COVID-19 case could allow indoor visitors. These visits would only be for residents who are not positive for COVID-19, not suspected of having COVID-19 or released from isolation after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

The new guidance also provides information on establishing an "essential caregiver" program. The guidelines suggest designating one essential caregiver for each resident.

According to the document, an essential caregiver is an individual, including clergy members, who has been given consent by the resident, or their guardian or legal representative, to provide health care services or assistance with activities of daily living to help maintain or improve the quality of care or quality of life of a facility resident."

A press release from the health department said the guidelines are suggestions, and facilities "will ultimately make the decision as to whether or not to adopt this guidance."

In May, the health department issued an order requiring long-term care facilities to report a positive test result from a resident or staff member within 24 hours. The state has also utilized its "boxing in" strategy of testing to identify and isolate cases in long-term care facilities.