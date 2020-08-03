CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced two new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19, during a press conference Sunday.

One of the cases is an adult male from Grafton County. Officials said he came into contact with another person with a confirmed case of the virus during a morning church service at the Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon. After he began to feel the symptoms of the virus, he underwent testing at a health laboratory.

The church has cancelled services and is working with New Hampshire DHHS to advise everyone who attended a coffee social at 9 a.m. or the worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, to stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days (through March 15) and monitor symptoms.

The other case is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy.

New Hampshire DHHS is investigating to identify and notify individuals who may have been in close contact with either individual.

"We have extensive conversations with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in order to identify situations that may have exposed the public or put individuals at risk," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

Dr. Chan said they are not releasing what towns the two people live in, or where they work. His team said it is because of HIPAA laws.

"These new detection's do not indicate wider spread community transmission. We can trace contacts from the first case, to the second case, to the third case. The goal of our public health investigation is to try and prevent wider spread community transmission," said Dr. Benjamin Chan.

“It is important for anybody in our communities who may have fever or other respiratory symptoms to practice social distancing and stay home when ill. We continue to work with hospitals and community organizations to respond to this challenging global COVID-19 outbreak," said Dr. Chan.

