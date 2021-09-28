New mask mandate draws criticism at St. Louis County Council meeting

People opposed to the latest mask mandate in St. Louis County showed up to let the county council know they're not happy about the new order from Sam Page

CLAYTON, Mo. — People opposed to the latest mask mandate in St. Louis County showed up to let the county council know they're not happy about the new order from County Executive Sam Page's administration - complaining confusion is now the order of the day because the previous order has been tied up in court challenges.

Tuesday night's crowd at the council meeting was not the biggest crowd to show up recently, but people were fired up nonetheless.

There were very few masks in the room and almost none in the audience. Some officers and county employees went maskless, too.

Only one of the public speakers was in favor of a mask mandate and many of those opposed cited misinformation that has been widely debunked.

The recording of the last council meeting was pulled off of YouTube for COVID misinformation.

County Executive Sam Page's office believes this mandate will hold up unlike the last one because the number of council members supporting it has grown by two.

The two north county Democrats that previously sided with Republicans to strike down the last mandate have indicated they support this mask order.