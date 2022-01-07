One-day mass vaccination, booster clinic to open in Madison County

The new mobile clinic adds to 816 Community Partner Clinics planned through Jan. 31

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — As COVID-19 cases surge, Illinois state officials are making efforts to make vaccines and boosters more available to their communities.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) have partnered to establish a one-day mobile mass vaccination booster site in Madison County to help meet the growing demand.

The new mobile clinic adds to hundreds of Community Partner Clinics planned through Jan. 31.

It will be held at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Jan. 9. It lasts from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Vadalabene Center at parking lot F.

No appointment, identification, or health insurance will be required.

“Booster shots are a key part of keeping ourselves and our loved ones as healthy as possible this winter,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is partnering with local health departments to make these free vaccines as accessible as possible for all eligible residents – which now includes Illinoisans 12 and up. This is another step forward for safe schools, safe businesses and safe communities for all.”

The clinic in Madison County will offer adult and pediatric Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Illinois is also more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional vaccination sites, a release from the state said.