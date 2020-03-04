ST. LOUIS — The lights are on, but no one's home. The Cardinals were set to take on the Orioles in the home opener at Busch Stadium Thursday, but the pandemic changed everyone's plans.

The St. Louis Regional Chamber said the Cardinals usually generate $300 million for the local economy. It's too early to know what that number could be for this delayed 2020 season.

At Paddy O's, the Cards' home opener usually calls for 50 to 60 staff members, but today there are just two.

General Manager Dean Johnson said this is unlike any home opener he's worked in the seven years he's been here.

"It hurts, but -- at the end of the day -- I think we are just trying to do our part and doing what we can to help out," Johnson said.

The restaurant is open for to-go orders, and Johnson said their regulars are definitely tipping extra when they come through for food.

For other businesses -- like the food carts -- there is no such consolation prize.

"It's like a broken heart," hot dog vendor Karen Boschert said.

Known as "The Hot Dog Lady," Boschert said she works her whole winter to prepare for this one day.

"Everything is invested in all my permits, my product, just everything getting ready for baseball," Boschert said. "So, it's a little bit of a hurtful time. No, a lot of hurtful time."

Boschert said it's too early to look at what this will mean for her business as they slide into the summer. But she's holding out hope the season will resume play soon, samegoes for the employees at Paddy O's and all the businesses that rely on St. Louis' baseball industry.

"When they're ready to come back and kick this off, we'll be good to go," Johnson said.

