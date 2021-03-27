North St. Louis COVID-19 mass vaccination event targets underserved ZIP codes

The event is co-sponsored by the Urban League and Affinia Healthcare.

ST. LOUIS — A weekend mass vaccination event on the city’s north side is targeting underserved populations.

Affinia Healthcare, a system of community health centers, is partnering with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in the Victor Roberts Building for a two-day, appointment-only mass vaccination event.

Glenda Williams, who received a vaccine, said, “I’m excited. Now I can get to traveling.”

But she has one more Pfizer shot to get, right?

“Yeah, on April 17,” said Williams. “We come back in 21 days.”

Entrance to the clinic is around the back of the building.

Dr. Kendra Holmes, Pharm.D., is Affinia Healthcare senior vice president.

“We’re targeting specific ZIP codes in north St. Louis city,” Holmes said, “where the vaccination rates are lower. And all of our appointments are full.”

Holmes said other sponsors include SSM, Home State Health and St. Louis University.

“Lord, they are so together,” St. Louis resident Monica Lewis said. “There is no line of people. They spread it out. Oh, it’s beautiful.”

After receiving her vaccine, Katie Coker said, “You walk in, you get registered, they give you a shot, and you have a seat for 15 minutes.”

First Student school bus company provided shuttle transportation to the North Kingshighway location.

First Student representative Lucas Terando said: “We partnered with Affinia just to try to get the community vaccinated. We know there’s a large need in the community. A lot of people don’t have transportation, so we wanted to make it as convenient as possible.”

Holmes was asked if organizers anticipate having any surplus vaccine.

“No,” she said. “It’s appointment only, and our schedule is full. But we do plan to provide additional mass vaccination events. And we have no leftover vaccine.”

Aline Readye walked down the sidewalk, on her way home.

“It went great,” Readye said. “It was organized very well. I appreciate it.”