The free app, called “COVID Alert" is available on Apple and Android devices.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an updated into the state's progress on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Thursday.

Governor Cuomo announced that the state has released a new app that will alert you if you were within 6 feet of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, and if you were around that person for 10 or more minutes.

The app uses bluetooth technology and does not track GPS coordinates. It also does not collect personal information according to state officials.

The app cost approximately $700,000 and was paid for with money from the federal government, as well as funds from the Bloomberg Philanthropy foundation.

NEW: @NYGovCuomo announced that our COVID Alert NY app goes live today.



How we are using technology to boost #COVID19 contact tracing & #FlattenTheCurve.



Download the app: https://t.co/B50e6y40AP — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) October 1, 2020

