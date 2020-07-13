O’Fallon, Illinois YMCA closes summer camp after staff tests positive for COVID-19

Camp is closed for the next two weeks, a spokesperson said in an email

O'FALLON, Ill — Two O’Fallon, Illinois YMCA camp counselors and two other employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson from YMCA said it immediately notified the public health department and will continue to work to ensure it is following the instructions on how to properly respond. Camp families and facility members were notified last week when the location was made aware of the positive cases. July 8 was the last date any of the employees were at the location, a spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the employees during this time while they are under home quarantine,” a spokesperson said in part in a statement.

A spokesperson from the YMCA said it decided to close its camp for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution. It’ll reopen camp on July 27. The branch employees did not have close contact with members, the spokesperson added.

“We feel this is the right decision to help protect the safety and health of our campers and staff. We know that our families, first responders and emergency personnel rely on us to help their children learn, grow and thrive during the summer months. We are sorry we can't be open for them during their time of need. The exposed campers and staff will not be allowed to return to our program until it is safe to do so as directed by public health officials,” a spokesperson said in an email.