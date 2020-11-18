O'Fallon, Illinois launches small business grant program for businesses affected by COVID-19

The fund will provide a total of $750,000 in direct payments to small businesses that have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure due to COVID-19

O'FALLON, Ill. — As Illinois prepares to install new COVID-19 restrictions, O'Fallon, Illinois, is accepting applications for a small business grant program to help businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The City of O'Fallon launched the O'Fallon Small Business Relief Fund on Nov. 12. The fund will provide a total of $750,000 in direct payments to small businesses that have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure due to COVID-19.

"Grants will be awarded to businesses to help address the cost of business interruption including fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities, and other working capital expenses that could have been recognized had the COVID-19 pandemic not occurred," the program's website said.

The program will prioritize small businesses like restaurants, bars, spas, salons, retail stores and hospitality businesses.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 4. For more information about the program and to download an application, click here.

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced tier-three restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said. He added this order is not as strict as the stay-at-home order that was in place in the spring.

The mitigations will take effect on Friday, Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. The executive order will be in place for at least 30 days.

Under Tier 3 mitigations, retail businesses must operate at no more than 25% capacity, including small businesses and big-box retailers that offer groceries. Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at 50% capacity.

Gaming establishments and casinos must also close, under the mitigations.

Indoor service at bars and restaurants is also banned. All bar and restaurant patrons must be seated at tables outside.

Theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers must close.

Businesses that offer personal care services, like barbershops and salons, must operate with 25 clients or fewer or 25% capacity.

Health and fitness centers must operate at 25% capacity and indoor group fitness classes are not allowed. Face masks should be worn even during exercise.

Employees who can work remotely should do so.

Schools and child care centers can continue to stay open under guidelines issued by the state health department.