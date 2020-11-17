O'Fallon, Illinois limits public's access to city facilities beginning Monday

The facilities will still be up and running but residents will need an appointment to get access to offices and buildings

O'FALLON, Ill. — City officials in O’Fallon, Illinois, are preparing to take a new step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23, access to city facilities and buildings will be limited until further notice. The facilities will still be up and running but residents will need an appointment to get access to offices and buildings.

O’Fallon residents are urged to use the city’s website or app “O’Fallon On Demand” in lieu of in-person meetings and transactions. They also can call 618-624-4500 for help weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Those who need to pay their water or sewer bills can do so online or by dropping off payments at the drop box located at City Hall.

All public meetings will be held virtually on Zoom until further notice.

O’Fallon city officials said the public safety building located at 285 North Seven Hills Road will still be open for walk-in reports and public safety concerns. If possible, residents are urged to call the non-emergency line at 618-624-4545 instead of showing up in person.

“Thank you for your understanding. The City urges all of our Citizens and Businesses to take all applicable precautions and safety measures as we go forward,” the city said in a news release Tuesday morning.