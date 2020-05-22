O'Fallon, Illinois creates special permit to help bars and restaurants expand outdoor dining starting May 29

Bars and restaurants in O'Fallon will be able to extend outdoor seating options to include the use of parking lots, sidewalks and streets

O'FALLON, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently announced all bars and restaurants in the state will be able to open for outdoor service beginning on May 29, and one town is planning on making things easier for those businesses.

O'Fallon, Illinois, has created a special event permit that will help bars and restaurants in the city designate extra space for outdoor service.

Bars and restaurants that have existing outdoor dining space will be allowed to begin using them on May 29, and the mayor has signed an executive order permitting that space to be expanded. Bars and restaurants in O'Fallon will be able to extend outdoor seating options to include use of parking lots, sidewalks and streets.

In order to accommodate additional outdoor seating in O'Fallon's downtown district, Second Street, from Lincoln to Vine, and Cherry Street, from First Street to Second Street will be closed to traffic.