O'Fallon, Illinois launches small business relief fund

The program will provide $750,000 in direct payments to small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

O'FALLON, Ill — The City of O’Fallon recently launched the O’Fallon Small Business Relief Fund Grant Program to help small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new program will provide $750,000 in direct payments to small businesses that have experienced “significant disruption” or temporary closure of their business due to the pandemic.

Grants will be awarded to businesses to help address the cost of business interruption including fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities and other working capital expenses. Priority will be given to targeted businesses including restaurants and bars, spas and salons, retail stores, and businesses within the tourism and hospitality industry.

“O’Fallon businesses have been hurt by the impact of COVID-19. With returning state restrictions, many are having to think of new ways to stay in business,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “We want to help O’Fallon small businesses with this small business relief grant program. Our business community is part of what makes this community great.”

Small businesses are considered privately owned or sole proprietor businesses that have a small staff size. Businesses that qualify for funds include self‐employed individuals, nonprofit organizations and independent contractors.

The city will consider staff size, annual revenue, number of locations within and outside of city boundaries and “nature of the business interruption” when awarding relief funds, according to a press release.

Businesses must meet the following eligibility requirements to apply for funds:

The business must be a for‐profit enterprise or non-profit organization lawfully conducting business in Illinois.

Be in good standing with the City of O’Fallon and the State of Illinois (i.e. no tax delinquencies, food/beverage tax and/or hotel/motel tax paid to date and possess valid business registrations and licenses).

Have been established and possess a valid business registration with the City of O’Fallon, Illinois prior to March 1, 2020.

Be in compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and executive orders from the State and federal government, including the social distancing guidelines as promulgated by the Executive Orders of the Illinois Governor.

Small businesses have until Dec. 4 to submit an application.