Summer day camp in O'Fallon, Missouri closed after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

Camp JACK will be closed the rest of the week and is canceled next week

O'FALLON, Mo. — A summer day camp in O’Fallon is closed this week and canceled next week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the City of O’Fallon, Renaud Center is closed until July 24 after it found out an employee tested positive for the virus. It shut down on July 22 for cleaning.

The employee also worked with the Renaud Center’s day camp program, ’Camp JACK.’ The camp will be closed the rest of the week and canceled July 27-31. Parents of children in the camp will by notified via telephone.

According to a Facebook post on the city’s page, it said although the employee who tested positive had minimal direct contact with the children in camp, parents of any children enrolled should monitor the health of their children and contact their pediatrician if they have any concerns.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our members and camp families as we take these steps to help protect the health of our community,” said Craig Feldt, Recreation Director. “Although we believe this employee’s exposure to our members and campers was minimal, we encourage everyone to monitor their health and speak to their doctor if they have any questions or concerns. We will continue to work with the County Health Department to ensure that we provide a safe environment for everyone that uses our facilities.”

