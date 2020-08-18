Here’s how many on-campus SLU students tested positive for COVID-19

Of the 3,500 students that were tested, 22 tested positive for the virus

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University recently tested on-campus students before moving into their dorms and released the test results on Tuesday.

SLU said of the 3,500 students that were tested, 22 – or 0.63% – tested positive.

This is lower than the 1-2% the school anticipated, President Fred Pestello said on the school’s website. An additional nine students who had recovered from the virus also tested positive.

“I want to thank our Billikens who have either tested positive or who have been told by our contact tracing team that they need to quarantine due to exposure to someone with COVID-19," Pestello said. "Their diligence and honesty during this stressful time is appreciated and truly makes a difference."

The majority of students who tested positive chose to isolate at home, SLU said.

SLU set aside 150 beds for isolation and quarantine housing. Isolation housing is for students who have symptoms of or tested positive for the virus. Quarantine housing is for those who may have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive case.

“These testing results are heartening. It is now imperative that our students actively practice our public health safeguards. A negative test result is merely a snapshot in time. The COVID-19 virus spreads opportunistically from person to person, whenever people let their guard down. We have to be vigilant — each of us, all of the time,” Pestello said.