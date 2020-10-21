City of Ozark enacts mask ordinance after increase in COVID-19 cases

Everyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering when it public spaces in the city limits of Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — A face mask ordinance is now in effect for the City of Ozark after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the City of Ozark, the executive mask covering order was put in place and began on Oct. 21 at 12:01 a.m. due to the overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases across Christian County and increase of people hospitalized.

“The decision to enact this Mask Covering Order was not taken lightly and a great deal of consideration went into this decision,” Mayor Gardner said. “We took into account that hospitals in our area are overwhelmed with patients, and the Ozark School District is seeing an increase in quarantined students and teachers. I am asking City of Ozark residents to wear their masks in accordance with this order so that we may see a healthier Ozark in the near future.”

The order is set to expire on Dec. 31 unless otherwise extended, rescinded or amended, the city said.

Everyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering when it public spaces in the city limits of Ozark. Exemptions are made for those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

A full list of exemptions, penalties and enforcements can be viewed by clicking here

According to a press release from the city, the Ozark Police Department will work to educate any violators of the ordinance before citations are issued. Individuals and business owners, operators or persons who otherwise control their business that fail to comply with the provisions of this order can be punished with a fine not to exceed $100.00. Each individual within or working for the entity is considered a separate violation. Violations can be reported by emailing coronavirus@ozarkmissouri.com or calling 417-720-9854.