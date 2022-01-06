St. Louis adds 2 new COVID testing sites as demand surges

The City of St. Louis announced two new clinics at The Pageant and Kranzberg Theatre to help meet the huge demand for testing after the holidays.

ST. LOUIS — Two venues known for concerts and live performances will add a new event to the lineup this week: COVID-19 testing.

The City of St. Louis announced two new clinics at The Pageant and Kranzberg Theatre to help meet the huge demand for testing after the holidays.

“It comes at a time when our hospital systems are facing a capacity crisis and these partnerships can relieve them of some of the testing demand they are experiencing,” said St. Louis Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis. “Testing for COVID-19 is an essential tool to keeping people safe, reducing the spread of the virus, and keeping our schools and businesses open.”

Each testing clinic will offer about 500-1,000 tests a day. They offer a mix of appointments and walk-up services.

The sites opened Thursday and are scheduled to continue through Monday, Jan. 10. The Pageant is located at 6161 Delmar Boulevard and Kranzberg Theatre is at 3526 Washington Avenue.

Additional testing locations are expected to open in the near future, the health department stated in a news release.

The testing sites are opening thanks to a partnership between the city, Nomi Health, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Centene Corporation and other public health services.

Demand for COVID-19 testing in the St. Louis area has led to huge lines at drive-thru clinics, appointments booked out days in advance, and even forced Missouri’s at-home test kit supplier to temporarily stop accepting orders to send out the free kits.