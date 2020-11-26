'We're not making any money': Pandemic busts typically big bar night for St. Louis-area businesses

"We're not making money. On the night before Thanksgiving I'm projecting our sales will be down 90% of what we normally would have, " said Jon Vieluf

ST. LOUIS — For 21 years, the night before Thanksgiving has been a major, money-making one for Big Daddy's Bar in Soulard. But not this year.

"On a night like tonight our sales will be down. I'm projecting probably 90 percent of what we normally would have in the previous years," said Co-owner Jon Vieluf.

Vieluf says in March, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, his sales dropped 75%.

Five months later when St. Louis City officials said bars, restaurants and nightclubs must close by 11 p.m. in an attempt to stop slow the spread of covid-19, Vieluf says his business took a harsher beating.

"We're not making any money. Basically, we're keeping employed and trying to keep our feet moving, stay busy, " said Vieluf.

Last week the temporary ban on indoor drinking at bars and eating at restaurants took effect in St Louis County.

This Thanksgiving Eve, the new restrictions will hit St. Charles County at 11 p.m.

A big question: how will it be enforced?

In a statement, the St. Charles County spokesperson says starting Wednesday night, their Health Department "will be issuing notices of violation on site for those that do not close at 11 and then following through with court proceedings."

Similar covid-related crackdowns are in also in place in St. Louis City and County.

Back in Soulard, at Tucker's Place, General Manager Joe Muir says alcohol sales ave dropped more than half.

His best advice for bar owners in St. Charles?

"You have to follow the restrictions. We all have to get through together. Everyone is hurting," said Muri.