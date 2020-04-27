Pandemic prompts more business owners to go virtual

"My prayer is by the end of May everybody's good and safe and we can start back up," said Judy Person.

ST. LOUIS — For 35 years, Judy Person has enjoyed running her own business. Her Best Dance and Talent Center is located in St. Ann in North St. Louis County.

"I think the biggest thing is just working with the kids. It's very rewarding and I think that's what keeps me coming back. I love it," said Person.

But, for nearly two months, her studio has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a big setback for the small business owner.

"There hasn't really been any income at all. It's pretty tough," said Person.

"I would have to agree with that," said Greg Steinbrueck.

Last August Steinbrueck's Premier Martial Arts Studio in Creve Coeur got off to a great start, but when COVID-19 hit, Steinbrueck's shop also took a hard blow.

"I must tell you that we were doing very well before this happened," said Steinbrueck.

In order to survive, both business owners are offering virtual classes to their students.

Judy Person's used to teaching 250 kids, but now her on-line attendance is slightly down.

"We'll tell them to submit their videos and probably half of the kids are doing that, but a lot of them are taking classes on-line and it's harder to keep them engaged. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. It's not the same at all, " added Person.

Greg Steinbrueck's virtual martial arts classes are also feeling the punches.

"It's been much rougher. It's tough to get people to come in. You can't show them what you have to offer," Greg said.

The veteran business owner and the newcomer are now trying to keep the right attitudes and keep their businesses afloat amid an uncertain pandemic.

"It's taught me you have to be patient and you have to always be prepared for what you don't know is about to hit you, but you also just have to take it with a smile. I feel like we're gonna get responses back, once this is all over," said Steinbrueck.

"My prayer would be that by the end of May, everybody's good and safe and we know we can start back up," said Judy Person.