St. Louis pandemic task force provides update on COVID-19

The St. Louis area has seen a decrease in cases over recent weeks while overall cases in Missouri have seen an increase
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force provided an update on COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Louis on Friday.

The task force reported an increase in new COVID-19 related hospital admissions as well as a slight increase in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 related hospital admissions. It is important to note that the data is lagged two days.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs both decreased

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 41 yesterday to 47 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 38 yesterday to 39 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 270 yesterday to 268 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 280 yesterday to 252 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 96 yesterday to 89 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased - from 77 yesterday to 73 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 50 yesterday to 45 today.

 Across the system hospitals, 52 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,414.

