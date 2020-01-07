St. Louis pandemic task force to provide update on COVID-19 numbers, new mask policy

Earlier on Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that there will be a face mask requirement for people in public in St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing on COVID-19 numbers in St. Louis area hospitals.

Earlier on Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that there will be a face mask requirement for people in public in St. Louis and St. Louis County beginning on July 3.

On Tuesday, new hospital admissions increased from 16 to 28, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force.

Below are the other data points provided by the task force. The data is lagged by two days.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions increased from 16 on Monday to 18 on Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations stayed the same at 137.

Inpatient confirmed COVID-19 positive hospitalizations decreased from 149 Monday to 143 Tuesday.

Inpatient suspected COVID-19 positive hospitalizations decreased from 106 to 94.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the ICUs increased from 35 to 39.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators increased from 22 to 23.

Across the system hospitals, 28 COVID-19 patients were discharged Monday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,891.

On Monday, the task force announced it would change the way it reports data so that suspected cases are not included, only confirmed COVID-19 cases.

