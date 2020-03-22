ARNOLD, Mo. — A parent who has children that attend schools in the Fox C-6 School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Fox C-6 School District, district officials were notified on Friday evening that a parent who has two children in the Fox C-6 District - one at Hodge Elementary School and one at Seckman Middle School - tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student who attends Hodge Elementary has not attended school since March 6, while the student who attends Seckman Middle was not in attendance from March 9 to March 16.

The Seckman Middle student did, however, attend school on March 17, according to a statement from the school district.

The family is currently following all guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.

"All schools in the Fox C-6 School District have been closed since Wednesday, March 18 in an effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the extended school closure, all schools are being disinfected and thoroughly cleaned," the district said in a statement.

No students in the Fox C-6 District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the school district.

If you or anyone in your household are exhibiting flu-like symptoms you are asked to contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) coronavirus hotline at 877-435-8411.

The hotline is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can learn more about COVID-19 by visiting www.fox.k12.mo.us/coronavirus.

