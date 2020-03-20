ST. LOUIS — Missouri students will get a break from school assessments, as the Commissioner of Education announced all state tests for the 2019-20 academic year are canceled.

The news comes as social distancing kicked students out of classrooms and turned kitchens into classrooms.



"I usually work in the living room or the kitchen," said sixth-grader Javier Estrada. "I guess I like that you can pretty much work from wherever in your own house and you're just in the comfort of your own home."



Friday the Rockwood school district announced it would start an online alternative learning plan on March 26.



"I don't think this will replicate the daily education of our students within the classroom but it certainly will allow our students to continue to explore learn and grow," said Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Miles.



The program will allow students to work remotely while their schools remain closed.



"Were really trying to keep families with activities that they can do together, we know that this is going to be a hardship on many families," said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Shelley Willott.



Something Kairos Academies in Dutchtown has been doing pre-pandemic.



"You're still learning you're still basically at school," said sixth-grader Gabriel Estrada.



Gabriel and Javier Estrada are 6th graders at Kairos. They complete all of their assignments on Chromebook.



"Usually you go to this yearly tab where you can see your yearly schedule and things that are due," said Javier.



While state-wide school closures are only temporary, Javier thinks this style of learning may stick around.



"I think that possibly some schools would and the reason I think that is because this is a really good learning style and a lot of people are liking it and it also is very helpful for this modern technology age that we're living in right now," said Javier.

To help with at-home learning, the Rockwood School District will be giving out Chromebooks for students grades K-5.

Chromebook pick-up will be available Sunday, March 22, from noon to 5 p.m., and Monday, March 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pick-up will be available at the following locations:

Eureka High School, 4525 Highway 109, Eureka

Lafayette High School, 17050 Clayton Rd., Wildwood

Marquette High School, 2351 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield

Rockwood Summit High School, 1780 Hawkins Rd., Fenton

Parents who have not yet filled out a Chromebook request form for their students can do so here. There will also be permission forms at the pick-up locations for families who can not access the online sign-up form.

