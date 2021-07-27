Parents in Fort Zumwalt School District sign letter pushing for mask mandate for upcoming school year

Fort Zumwalt’s Superintendent said he’s read the letter and will consider it, along with the latest CDC recommendations and the local health department

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The CDC is recommending everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC updated their recommendations for masking Tuesday. Some parents in St. Charles County are making sure their stance is clear on masks in schools.

In St. Charles County, masks are not mandated, and it’s been that way since the start of the pandemic. But, in the Fort Zumwalt School district, students and staff were required to wear a mask last year. Some parents want to keep it that way for the 2021-2022 school year.

Fort Zumwalt School District Superintendent Bernie DuBray sent an email to parents last week saying they plan to loosen mask requirements next year, making it optional for students and staff in August.

And one mom, who works as an adult nurse practitioner, said she saw some parents celebrating this decision online. She said she sees the impacts of COVID-19 everyday and wants parents and students to stay as safe as possible. So, she decided to write a letter urging the district to keep masks mandatory next year.

"Now with the new variant, we are seeing a huge rise in cases in children," Maria Walls said. "So, unfortunately now, as clinicians, we know the children aren't as safe as they were."

When asked about the district's current stance on masks, DuBray said, "In June is when we decided we'd be mask optional, because the conditions were different then. Now we have to watch things as time goes on to see if conditions change."

The letter was sent to the school district earlier this afternoon, signed by more than 80 parents and health workers.

Fort Zumwalt’s Superintendent said he’s read the letter and will consider it, along with the latest CDC recommendations and recommendations from the health department.

DuBray said the district is prepared to make adjustments if necessary and the topic will be discussed in the weeks leading up to the first day of school.