Parkway parents to protest for in-class learning 5 days a week

A group of parents feels not having their children in class full time puts their academics and health at risk

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Some Parkway parents are planning to protest the district's back-to-school plan Wednesday evening.

They want their students in class five days a week.

The Parkway School District's current plan has students in class for two days a week and virtual learning the other three.

Parents said this plan has many logistical, health and academic issues — and they want their children in school full time.

The parents argued in-class learning is important to their long-term academic success. They said it's also good for their emotional well-being and overall physical and general health.

For parents against the plan, they said three days at home will be a problem. From an academic standpoint, parents fear students will get less guidance while learning at home. Finding transportation and childcare also are logistical nightmares, they said. Some parents may have to turn to daycare, friends or older relatives, which they argued would be counter-productive towards not spreading COVID-19 in the community.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging districts to start the semester virtually. He's asking families to choose online learning, if they can.