ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — School districts around the area have had to adjust as guidelines have been put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Most schools have moved to virtual learning, but the Parkway School District is going one step further. Starting April 13, the district will move to a four-day school week.

"Our schedules and lives are unusual and this is not a time to add unnecessary stress for our families and staff," a message from the school said. "We are choosing quality over quantity."

The change will last throughout the district's closure due to COVID-19.

Most school districts in the St. Louis Area decided to close their buildings on March 16 after leaders around the area issued new restrictions and called for schools to close.

