Parkway elementary, middle schools will continue blended learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Students in elementary and middle schools in the Parkway School District will remain on a blended learning schedule due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the district's dashboard, 36 students have tested positive for the virus and 17 staff members have tested positive for the virus. There are 318 students quarantined and 83 staff members quarantined.

There are more than 17,000 students in the Parkway School District and more than 3,000 staff members.

A spokesperson said there has been at least one positive case of COVID-19 in every elementary and middle school since Parkway returned to in-person learning.

A spokesperson says most of the cases were contracted outside of school.

"We are very disappointed that our students are not returning full time right now. We know this places a burden on parents and our employees, particularly for our youngest students and working families.



Our goal remains the same - to bring students back to school full time as soon as it is safe to return. We will carefully monitor and gather data in the coming weeks and continue to stay in touch with updates as we move forward.

We know that changes in plans and schedules this year have been challenging for everyone. This is not what we desire for our children and their learning experience. We appreciate your ongoing support and patience as we respond to the most current data and information to make decisions in the best interest of our staff and students," Superintendent Dr. Marty said in an email.