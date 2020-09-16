Gov. Parson extends mobilization of Missouri National Guard

Parson extended mobilization of the National Guard through Dec. 30

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order extending the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard through Dec. 30.

The order will allow the National Guard to continue assisting in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, according to a press release.

“The National Guard has played a major role in supporting state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution just to name a few,” Parson said. “This Executive Order will allow the Guard to continue assisting the people of Missouri as we move forward.”

On March 27, Parson first signed an order mobilizing the National Guard to support Missouri’s COVID-19 response.

Mobilizing the National Guard through Dec. 30 will allow flexibility in deploying resources around the state, the release said.