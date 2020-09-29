x
Gov. Parson, First Lady Teresa postpone annual fall festival after COVID-19 diagnoses

The fall festival was previously scheduled for Oct. 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The third annual Parson Family Fall Festival has been postponed.

This comes after Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa announced on Sept. 23 they tested positive for the coronavirus.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson test positive for COVID-19

According to a release from Gov. Parson’s office, First Lady Teresa is “doing very well and no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.” Out of an abundance of caution she will remain at the Parson residence in Bolivar for the rest of the week.

The governor said he feels healthy and is not displaying any symptoms. The governor is in quarantine at the governor's mansion and continues to work.

The fall festival was previously scheduled for Oct. 3.

“We are extremely thankful that the First Lady is feeling healthy and no longer experiencing symptoms,” Governor Parson said. “However, we feel that postponing the Fall Festival is the best decision at this time. I fully support Teresa in taking extra precautions, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the People's House very soon.”

The governor’s office said Gov. Parson and First Lady Teresa are tentatively planning to combine the fall festival with their Halloween event at the governor’s mansion on Halloween.

