ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hometown hero Pat Maroon has teamed up with a St. Louis area nonprofit to help support first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Blues player, now Tampa Bay Lightning player, partnered with the St. Louis HERO Network.

“Pat wanted to find a way to show his support for local first responders and everyone on the front line right now, so he came to us and hopped on our mission to Feed the Front Lines & support local businesses at the same time,” St. Louis HERO Network wrote on Instagram.

Maroon purchased enough food from Oakville spot, The Blarney Stone Pub to feed south county police officers and the Mehlville Fire Department on Monday.

