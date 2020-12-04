MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Pattonville School District is mourning the loss of one of their employees from COVID-19.

The district announced that staff member Lisa Steelman died on Saturday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Steelman was a paraprofessional assisting in the classroom at Rose Acres Elementary School in Maryland Heights for the last 14 years.

In a statement, Pattonville superintendent Dr. Tim Pecoraro described Steelman as, "a caring woman who was well loved and respected by our students, staff and families."

"Although our school buildings are closed, our counseling staff is available to support any students or staff who need assistance as a result of this sad news. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mrs. Steelman's family and those who knew and loved her," Pecoraro said.

