ST. LOUIS — We know so many parents are working from home right now with their kids out of school. With these disruptions is our daily lives, it’s hard to remain calm.

Here’s the thing, you don’t have to.

Today in St. Louis' Allie Corey sat down with Dr. Delene Musielak of St. Luke's Hospital. Dr. Musielak is a dual boarded internist and pediatrician.

She recommends parents keep these three things in mind over the next few weeks:

Use this time as a staycation: It can be a positive time in your family’s life. When else will you have this time to reconnect with your loved ones?

It can be a positive time in your family’s life. When else will you have this time to reconnect with your loved ones? Take time for yourself: If you give yourself time to unwind and meditate you can better care for your family.

If you give yourself time to unwind and meditate you can better care for your family. The steps to stay safe are simple: Dr. Musielak says as long as you keep your social distance, wash your hands and avoid touching your face, you can keep your family healthy. Remember to clean your surfaces with products that contain at least 70% alcohol and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Some other things to keep in mind. New CDC guidelines recommend you stay away from groups larger than 10 people. This makes going out tough. Utilize your backyard and front yard for activities. There are also many online learning tools families can take advantage of.

Dr. Musielak recommends parents stay away from public parks unless they plan on wiping everything down. This is because COVID-19 can live on surfaces for up to 3 days.

Remember you can text us your questions to 314-444-5125.

