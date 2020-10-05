Pediatricians urge parents to continue routine checkups during coronavirus pandemic

According to Dr. Moody, there's been a 60-75% dip in well-child visits, as parents are worried about the virus.

ST. LOUIS — There are new details out of New York, where three children have died, dozens more are sick with a rare inflammatory disease that could be linked to COVID-19.

The syndrome involves swollen blood vessels and heart problems.

The newly identified syndrome, called the pediatric multisymptom inflammatory syndrome, appears to be the result of a child's immune system going into overdrive after a COVID-19 infection.

Many, but not all, children with the condition have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

St. Louis pediatrician Dr. Maya Moody is on the board for the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

She says, "Most of us have seen a similar type of syndrome, but we want our parents to be aware."

Dr. Moody adds they're diligently working with pediatricians across the nation, to keep up-to-date with the virus.

She's learned, children's bodies may be feeling COVID-19 a bit differently.

"The pediatric body and pathophysiology of things can be a little different in children. In the pediatric population, it has been GI symptoms, nausea, vomit, diarrhea and rashes," Dr. Moody explains.

Dr. Moody asks parents to look out for any irregularities.

"Anytime your mommy and daddy bells are going off, something is not right listen to your gut. Any changes you see in your child, rashes or fevers, call the doctor," Dr. Moody adds.

Right now, she says, it's crucial for children, especially infants, to stay on schedule with check-ups.

She highly recommends children two and under to come in. "There’s about 10 visits in the first two years of life and most of those visits include vaccines associated with them."

According to Dr. Moody, there's been a 60-75% dip in well-child visits, as parents are worried about the virus.

But the potential of other diseases coming into play is what worries her.

She says, "What we worry about is a resurgence of these highly transmissible, vaccine-preventable diseases like measles that we've seen here recently or whooping cough. Some of these diseases can be very life-threatening even."

Dr. Moody, just like many other doctors have enhanced protocol to make visits safe.

She says some places are doing child visits in one location and sick visits in another. Some aren't using their waiting rooms. For other locations, patients can go straight from their cars to the examining room.

For Dr. Moody's office, they are doing child visits in the morning, sick visits in the afternoon and the office has a special deep cleaning.

Many are also using telemedicine.

Telemedicine is allowing doctors to address many routine complaints, such as respiratory infections, rashes, stomach pain, eye infections, and injuries without an in-person visit.

Dr. Moody is urging parents to continue with routine visits because she says, even a 2-month lapse, can make a difference.

If you decide to go to the doctor, you should call ahead. There are many changes and check-ins may be a bit different. They will ask questions and the visit can be either in person or over the phone.

