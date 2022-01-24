First 3 performances of 'The Prom' at The Fabulous Fox canceled due to positive COVID tests

The show was expected to open Tuesday, Jan. 25, but will now open Friday, Jan. 28.

ST. LOUIS — The Broadway hit "The Prom" was scheduled to make its St. Louis debut Tuesday at The Fabulous Fox Theatre, but opening night is now pushed back. The first three shows have been canceled after positive COVID tests among the show's cast and crew, a release Monday from The Fox said.

Opening night for "The Prom" is now scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28. The Fox said ticket holders will be contacted via email with their options. A 6:30 p.m. performance was also added on Sunday, Feb. 6 to give guests more exchange options, the release said.

"The Fabulous Fox and The Prom apologize for any inconvenience caused by this scheduling change," the release from The Fox said.

The show is scheduled to now run from Jan. 28 through Feb. 6.