ST. LOUIS — Madison County is turning to the community to help stock up on potentially lifesaving equipment for healthcare workers.

Supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, have been dwindling with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Bi-state — and across the world.

Beginning Tuesday, March 31, Madison County will begin accepting donations of the following much-needed PPE items:

Masks: N95 (equivalent or higher), surgical or procedural

Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)

Gloves: Nitrile, sterile and surgical (all sizes)

Eye protection: Goggles and safety glasses (fluid shield)

Face shields

Sanitary cloth germicidal disinfecting surface wipes

Hand sanitizer (any size)

Thermometers: Forehead and temporal only

PPE donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon this Tuesday through Friday. Donations should be taken to the Madison County Wood River Warehouse at 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, Illinois.

Madison County has 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus cases passed the 5,000 mark in Illinois Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported an additional 461 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 5,057 cases. The ages of patients range from younger than 1 year old to 99 years old.

In all, 74 people in the state have died because of COVID-19.

