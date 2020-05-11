Pfizer could ask for emergency use of its vaccine by end of month, Missouri governor says

The vaccine under development at Pfizer's facility in Chesterfield is expected to be one of the first to become available

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer is among the leaders. And state officials said Thursday the company could ask for an emergency use authorization in the next few weeks.

The vaccine under development at Pfizer's facility in Chesterfield is expected to be one of the first to become available, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said during this briefing Thursday afternoon.

The state is already working with hospitals to preparing on how they will store Pfizer's vaccine, which must be kept at a temperature of 90 degrees below zero, according to Missouri Health and Senior Services Department Director Dr. Randall Williams.

Williams said he has been communicating with Dr. Gustave Perna, the head of the federal government's Operation Warp Speed, which is overseeing vaccine development.

"We think that the vaccine is the best way to get back to normal, and we're very encouraged about that," Williams said.

Parson cited other Missouri developments in the fight against the virus, including the rapid-test developed at Washington University.

"Missouri has been considered a thought leader in this area, and this will only continue when a vaccine becomes available," he said.

The state has already released its plan on who will receive the vaccine first. It will first go to those working and living in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, followed by health care workers.