PIKE COUNTY, Missouri — Pike County has its first positive case of COVID-19, health officials said in a release.

It is a contact-related case and the patient is in home isolation. Health officials will not release any other information about the patient.

The health department will work with the state to monitor the patient and identify and notify the people with whom the patient has been in contact, the release said.

"We understand this can be a concerning time for our community," the release said. "As there are more positive cases found in Missouri and the United States, the best thing that ALL residents can do is to practice social distancing, proper handwashing, and staying home when you are sick. Social distancing is critical at this time to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Pike County will continue to update its COVID-19 response on its website.

