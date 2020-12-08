Pike County Health Department notified of COVID-19 exposure at restaurant

If you went to Izola's Place between Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 you should monitor their health and watch for symptoms for 14 days, the health department says

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Pike County Health Department said it was notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at Izola’s Place.

Anyone who visited the restaurant in Louisiana between Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 should monitor their health and watch for symptoms for 14 days, the health department said. It also said the owner of Izola’s Place has been notified of the exposure.

On Aug. 5, the Pike County Health Department also said it was notified of public exposure to the virus following the county fair.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you develop any of these symptoms, please contact your health care provider.