Pike County Health Department notified of COVID-19 exposure at restaurant

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Pike County Health Department said it was notified of a public exposure to COVID-19 at Izola’s Place.
Anyone who visited the restaurant in Louisiana between Aug. 3 through Aug. 8 should monitor their health and watch for symptoms for 14 days, the health department said. It also said the owner of Izola’s Place has been notified of the exposure.
On Aug. 5, the Pike County Health Department also said it was notified of public exposure to the virus following the county fair.
If you develop any of these symptoms, please contact your health care provider.
