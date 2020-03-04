PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Pike County announced its second positive case of COVID-19.

Health officials said due to the increase in cases across the state, and the additional case in the county, it will be issuing a stay-at-home order.

“This decision does not come lightly, but with the overwhelming recommendation from expert sources that the best way to slow or stop this spread is for everyone to stay at home as much as possible,” health officials said in a press release.

The stay-at-home order will go into effect at midnight on Saturday and will last until April 30. Once the order is in place, essential businesses will remain open and all non-essential businesses will be required to close.

The second positive case is still being investigated and the patient is currently in home isolation. No other information has been released about the patient.

Pike County announced its first positive case on March 30.

For more information, visit the Pike County Health Department Facebook page.

