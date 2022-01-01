'Pizza is not working': Pandemic puts pharmacists under pressure

New survey shows how stressed, overwhelmed pharmacy workers are.

The pandemic has caused a massive amount of stress on the medical field, and pharmacists are among the group of health care workers who are burnt out.

According to the 2022 National Pharmacy workplace survey, seven out of 10 pharmacists say they’ve been bullied by customers and only 25% say their employers give them enough time to do their jobs safely.

Today in St. Louis’ Allie Corey spoke with one pharmacist who works at a local Walgreens in the St. Louis Area. % On Your Side is not revealing the name of this pharmacist to protect their identity. They said working conditions are so bad that they’re looking for a new job after 20 years.

Over the last two years, the pharmacies and the people who keep them running are running out of steam.



Corey asked the pharmacist over the phone, "What have these past two years been like for you?”

When asked what the past two years have been like, the pharmacist replied that it was “really rough."



"At my location, we do two types of COVID testing, so we've got that going. We’ve got vaccines, constant phone calls about where rapid tests are in stock, if they can get an appointment for a test. So, it puts a lot on our plate on top of our day-to-day prescription business," the pharmacist said.

Pharmacists and technicians nationwide say they're overwhelmed. Looking at the preliminary results from the 2022 National Pharmacy Workplace Survey, 88% said staffing is poor and 75% said training is inadequate.



“Retail pharmacy has always been stressful I can tell you that, but it's a new level of stressful since the pandemic started, particularly since the vaccines started," The pharmacist explained. "We've lost so many pharmacists in our area at Walgreens because they can’t do it anymore or they realize it’s just not worth it."

5 On Your Side reached out to Walgreens and CVS about these concerns.

Walgreens responded with the following statement:

"Our ongoing efforts since the onset of the pandemic have included an emphasis on how we recruit, retain, and reward our pharmacy staff. we have been increasing our hiring to support pharmacy operations and training, as well as remote and digitized pharmacy resources that aim to streamline processes so that pharmacists can spend more time with patients. Additionally, we have added more shifts to support increased COVID-19 and testing needs."

CVS said in part:

"With COVID-19 services still in high demand, we've embarked on a nationwide hiring push so we can continue to serve the health care needs of our communities. As part of the regular course of business, we periodically review operating hours to make sure that we're open during peak customer demand. From time to time, this may result in a shift in store hours. By increasing or reducing hours, we ensure that our teams are available to serve customers when they're most needed."

With the increased demand on staff, this pharmacist always tells customers to check their prescriptions.



"Make sure it’s yours, look at the bottle make sure it’s the drug you're expecting," the pharmacist warned.



According to Macrotrends.net, Walgreens saw a 28-billion annual gross profit in 2021. CVS posted a 116-billion annual gross profit.

