CADET, Mo. — As leaders and health officials suggest social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, faith communities have heeded those calls.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis was the first in the area to suspend masses to keep the virus from spreading in its church communities. Others have since done the same.

Now, a church in Potosi is coming up with a way to celebrate Sunday service without breaking those social distancing guidelines.

Starting this Sunday, Pleasant Hill Christian church we will be holding Sunday service at Starlite Drive-In theater.

"This will allow for worship to happen from the safety of our cars as Pastor Trevor Kean preaches," a post on the church's Facebook page said. "We know the situation isn’t ideal but we are determined to keep a spirit of hope and not fear."

The first service will be Sunday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. The post said they will be hosting the services "each Sunday for the foreseeable future."

