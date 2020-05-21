Missouri Secretary of State to deliver PPE to St. Louis polling places ahead of upcoming elections

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will be making a trip to the St. Louis area on Friday to deliver personal protective equipment to polling places.
In a release, Ashcroft's office said he will be going to polling places in St. Louis and St. Louis County to make PPE deliveries during his visit.
Ashcroft's office said they will be delivering 4,299 face masks, 7,860 distancing strips, 12,311 ounces of sanitizer, 4,299 face shields and 3,144 posters promoting social distancing.
The Secretary of State's office said after his visit to the St. Louis area, Ashcroft will have traveled to every one of Missouri's 116 election authorities in the past two weeks delivering PPE so people can vote in-person during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.