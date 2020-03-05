x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Illinois reports 2,994 new coronavirus cases, 63 new deaths Sunday

The state also performed 19,417 tests in the past 24 hours, the highest number of tests it has performed in a single day
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Sunday afternoon.

Illinois has reported 2,994 confirmed new COVID-19 cases and 63 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The state also performed 19,417 tests in that time, the highest number of tests it has performed in a single day.

As of May 3, there have been 61,499 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,618 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health. A total of 319,313 tests have been performed.

Of the state's 102 counties, 97 have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Most of the cases and deaths have been in the Chicago area.

When asked about what should be done about people who continue to gather in large groups and parties, Pritzker said enforcement was up to local governments and police.

"We are not looking to have police crack down on people, arrest people. That is not the intent here," he said. "But it is true that police have the ability to break up parties, and should."

On April 23, Pritzker announced Illinois would be extending its stay-at-home order through the end of May. The extended order, which went into effect May 1, requires everyone who is able to wear a face mask to wear one when going out into public.

RELATED: Illinois extends stay-at-home order through May 30, requires masks in public

"The projections are clear," Pritzker said during his April 23 briefing. "If we lift the order tomorrow, we would see our deaths per day shoot into the thousands by the end of May, and that would last well into the summer. Our hospitals would be full, and very sick people would have nowhere to go."

Local coronavirus coverage

RELATED: COVID-19 cases rise in both Missouri and Illinois as some businesses prepare to reopen

RELATED: Judge denies restraining order filed over downtown tent encampments

RELATED: Maplewood mom who lost 10 loved ones to COVID-19 is coping by giving back to others

RELATED: Here's how restaurants could look different when they reopen

RELATED: St. Louis’ first COVID-19 plasma recipient reunites with family after 5 weeks