Pritzker faces 2nd legal challenge to stay-at-home order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois legislator has filed a second legal challenge to the Illinois governor's efforts to discourage transmission of the coronavirus, saying he wants a compromise on the statewide stay-at-home order.



Rep. John Cabello, a Machesney Park Republican, filed the lawsuit Wednesday.



It follows a ruling Monday in a separate lawsuit that found Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restrictions go too far.



The Democratic governor derided that action as a “political stunt.”



Cabello says his lawsuit is no such thing and that he's concerned with the livelihoods of fellow Illinoisans. A Pritzker spokeswoman says the lawsuits show a “callous disregard for ... human life.”