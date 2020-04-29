x
Pritzker faces 2nd legal challenge to stay-at-home order

It follows a ruling Monday in a separate lawsuit that found Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restrictions go too far.
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois legislator has filed a second legal challenge to the Illinois governor's efforts to discourage transmission of the coronavirus, saying he wants a compromise on the statewide stay-at-home order.

Rep. John Cabello, a Machesney Park Republican, filed the lawsuit Wednesday.

It follows a ruling Monday in a separate lawsuit that found Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s restrictions go too far.

The Democratic governor derided that action as a “political stunt.”

Cabello says his lawsuit is no such thing and that he's concerned with the livelihoods of fellow Illinoisans. A Pritzker spokeswoman says the lawsuits show a “callous disregard for ... human life.” 

